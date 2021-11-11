Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian foreign minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said the UAE looks forward to working with Tehran in areas of environmental protection

Neil Halligan
Nov 11, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, received a phone call from the foreign minister of Iran on Thursday.

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah and Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed bilateral relations, co-operation, and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries, state news agency Wam said.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE looks forward to working with Iran in areas of environmental protection and facing the challenges of climate change together.

The ministers spoke by phone in September this year, after Mr Amirabdollahian was appointed as foreign minister in August.

Updated: November 11th 2021, 1:34 PM
Sheikh Abdullah bin ZayedIranIran Government
