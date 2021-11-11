Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, received a phone call from the foreign minister of Iran on Thursday.

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah and Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed bilateral relations, co-operation, and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries, state news agency Wam said.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE looks forward to working with Iran in areas of environmental protection and facing the challenges of climate change together.

The ministers spoke by phone in September this year, after Mr Amirabdollahian was appointed as foreign minister in August.