Hossein Amir-Abdollahian named as Iran's foreign minister

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi named Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as the nation's next foreign minister on Wednesday, succeeding Javad Zarif.
Mr Amir-Abdollahian previously served as Iran's deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs under conservative president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and moderate Hassan Rouhani.
Mr Amir-Abdollahian was appointed deputy foreign minister in 2011 under Mr Ahmadinejad, but left the foreign ministry in 2016, moving on to become the adviser for international affairs to former parliament speaker Ali Larijani.
In his role as deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs, Mr Amir-Abdollahian was in charge of Tehran's policies in some of the most strategically important countries to Iran, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen.
He was the only area-specific deputy foreign minister who stayed on after Mr Zarif was appointed foreign minister. He is said to have very close ties with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was largely kept on in the reformist government of Mr Rouhani at the behest of Qassem Suleimani.
Mr Amir-Abdollahian has a PhD in international relations from Tehran University and is said to be fluent in Arabic and English, although he speaks to the media only in Farsi.
He has been a mainstay of Iran's hardline political scene for quite some time but came to global prominence in 2007 when he was part of a small team of Iranian negotiators who met American counterparts to discuss the security situation in Iraq – the first meetings between US officials and Iranians since the revolution. He was also named as Iran's ambassador to Bahrain in 2007.
Mr Amir-Abdollahian is taking on a complicated role at a pivotal time. His predecessor, Mr Zarif, had become a public face for Iran on the global stage. His ties to the West, his role in the nuclear negotiations and his diplomatic ability and his jovial demeanour provided an opening between Iran and western countries.
Mr Amir-Abdollahian is unlikely to take on a similar role.
Negar Mortazavi, journalist and host of The Iran Podcast, said there was no other diplomat, moderate or hardliner, who had Mr Zarif's “unique abilities".
“Javad Zarif has been the most competent diplomat that the Islamic Republic has ever produced in its history … a unique figure, in that he had the trust of the core of the system," she said.
"He was educated in the US, he speaks the language and he understands the culture. He knows how to talk to the Americans, to the international community, to the media, he was sort of a negotiator, a top diplomat and a spokesperson all at the same time.”
Mr Raisi's past is expected to make Iran's foreign minister the country's global face once again.
Mr Raisi's election has caused outrage among human rights activists and political leaders around the world. His role in the death committees of the 1980s and his harsh sentencing as Iran's judiciary chief have come under significant scrutiny since the election.
Many people are waiting to see “whether the [foreign minister] can somehow fill the void that's going to exist between governments speaking to each other", said Adnan Tabatabai, Iran analyst and chief executive and co-founder of the Centre for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient in Bonn, Germany.
Mr Raisi's past is likely to be an continuing issue for foreign relations, Mr Tabatabai said.
It is too early to tell how Mr Amir-Abdollahian's appointment will affect the nuclear negotiations, but Mr Raisi's government has not only indicated it will take a harsher position, its hands are tied, Mr Tabatabai said.
Mr Rouhani has predicted that Mr Raisi and his team will be unlikely to reach a deal with the US owing to a law passed by the hardline and conservative majority parliament in December 2020.
The law forces the government to adopt a series of escalatory nuclear-related steps in the absence of the US's involvement in the deal Iran signed in 2015 with global powers.
Even with the blessing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the negotiations, Mr Raisi and his foreign minister will be forced to follow the letter of the law.
Mr Raisi's Cabinet still has to be approved by Iran's parliament at its next session on Saturday.
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Date of Birth: April 25, 1993
Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE
Marital Status: Single
School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai
University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University
Job Title: Pilot, First Officer
Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200
Number of flights: Approximately 300
Hobbies: Exercising
Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping
Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been
Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home
He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal
He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side
By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam
Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border
He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push
His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level
Tahira Yaqoob: Going from desert prince to world leader
James Langton: 150 years of thoughts and reflections
The History Project Team: Key books and archives
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
Uefa Champions League Group H
Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)
Price, base: Dh132,000
Engine: 3.6-litre V6
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm
Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km
Liverpool 3
Mane (7'), Salah (69'), Firmino (90')
Bournemouth 0
