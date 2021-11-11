Abu Dhabi sends Lesotho Dh73 million to modernise water system

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has signed an agreement to finance the development of a water supply system in Lesotho.

The fund will provide Dh73 million ($20 million) to modernise the water supply system in the Butha-Buthe District. It will provide 9,000 cubic metres of clean water a day, enough to meet the needs of the local population and its industrial sector until 2045.

ADFD said the project would help to reduce cases of waterborne illness and disease caused by water pollution by 50 per cent, and contribute to job creation and economic development in the district.

The project will include the installation of a network of water transmission and distribution lines, with a total length of 350 kilometres, 25 pumping stations and 42 water tanks to deliver clean water to residents of the district.

The loan agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the fund, and Thabo Sophonea, Lesotho's Minister of Finance.

“This project contributes to the long-term water security of Lesotho while representing the fund's commitment to support the development of sustainable clean water sources and infrastructure in developing countries in line with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Mr Al Suwaidi.

The fund has funded AED84 million worth of development projects in Lesotho since its first one in 1978.

They include the Metolong Dam project and Maseru Moshoeshoe International Airport.