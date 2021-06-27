Oman reports record number of Covid-19 deaths at weekend

Health minister says hospitals stretched and home vaccination offered to old and chronically ill

People register to be immunised against Covid-19 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in Muscat. Elderly people and those with chronic illnesses can now be vaccinated at home, Oman’s health minister said on Sunday. AFP
People register to be immunised against Covid-19 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in Muscat. Elderly people and those with chronic illnesses can now be vaccinated at home, Oman’s health minister said on Sunday. AFP

Oman reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths at the weekend.

Health Minister Dr Ahmed Al Said said the country’s medical system could break down if the influx of patients continued to rise.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said the sultanate had recorded 119 deaths and 5,517 new infections of the coronavirus in the past three days.

Oman does not release daily updates at the weekend.

“On average, that is almost 40 deaths a day and 1,839 infection cases a day," Hassan Al Shamookhi, a statistician and Covid-19 analyst for the Omani government, told The National.

"This is very high, especially when you consider that it never reached a daily death rate of 40 before this weekend."

Sunday’s figures raised the number of cases detected to 262,059, including 2,967 deaths.

Hospitals had admitted another 214 Covid-19 patients in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients to 1,635, of whom 489 were in intensive care.

Dr Al Said said hospitals were being pushed to their limits.

“The health system is exhausted at the moment with coronavirus patients. We do not rule out a total lockdown if this continues any longer,” he told Oman Television.

Read More

Oman's hospitals are turning people away, officials and patients said. ShutterstockCovid-19 surge in Oman leads to new lockdown as hospitals appeal for ventilators

Oman begins drive-through Covid-19 vaccinations after slow uptake

Dr Al Said said the elderly and people with chronic diseases would no longer be required to go to vaccination clinics.

Instead, they could register to have medical workers immunise them at home.

The news was welcomed by people in the target groups.

“It will help a lot of people in these two categories, like me,” Abdulrazak Al Amri, 72, who has severe diabetes, told The National.

“I have always wanted to do the vaccination but I was afraid of queuing up for fear I might get infected while there.

"In my condition, I cannot afford to be out in the presence of a large number of people.”

Oman imposed a curfew for the second time in two months last Sunday, ordering all commercial activities to close between 8pm and 4am, and people to stay indoors during that time.

Beaches, wedding halls, exhibitions, mosques and public parks were closed until further notice.

Updated: June 28, 2021 04:06 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leads the Cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi. 

UAE to enter 25 new markets for foreign trade in bid to boost exports by 50 per cent

UAE Government
A pupil wearing a protective face mask paints as she attends her class at Al-Mizhar American Academy. Shruti Jain / The National

Half of Dubai private school pupils now back for in-person classes

Education
A photo released by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made Shahed 129 drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC leader

MENA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one