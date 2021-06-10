Oman begins drive-through Covid-19 vaccinations after slow uptake

Oman on Thursday started a drive-through vaccination campaign to encourage more people to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The health ministry also ordered private hospitals to “immediately start mobile vaccination units in all major areas of the country,” state-run Oman Television reported.

The ministry plans to "make it mandatory in the near future for students applying for universities to get vaccinated or they will not be admitted," the report said.

The ministry last week told companies to “arrange with private hospitals” to vaccinate their employees as part of the compulsory inoculation process.

The measures follow a slow uptake of vaccines in Oman, with only about 30 per cent of the population inoculated since the vaccination programme began in January, the health ministry said.

The reason for the slow uptake is due to vaccine delays, availability issues in smaller towns and general scepticism, the ministry said.

People queuing at the only drive-through vaccination centre in Muscat on Thursday said the turnout was lower than expected.

“We must congratulate the Ministry of Health’s efforts to start the drive-through vaccinations but less [than] 100 cars are here today. I would have thought there would have been a long queue of at least 500 vehicles,” said Hamida Al Junaibi, 47, who was waiting for her jab.

The drive-through centre is the first of many, the government said, but did not give a timeline for the rollout.

“We are a little disappointed with the turnout today, maybe because not many people are aware of it. We will be campaigning more vigorously in the coming days and open up very soon more such centres, not only in Muscat, but other towns, too,” a ministry of health spokesman told The National.

Despite 2,467 deaths from Covid-19 in the sultanate since the start of the pandemic, some Omanis insist vaccination is unnecessary.

“Covid-19 is like any normal flu where you get sick, then you get better a week later. The reason why they are making a noise about it is because doctors are convinced by vaccine manufacturers that everybody needs it so they can make a lot of money from the hysteria,” said Nabeel Al Jahdhami, 52.

Oman on Thursday announced 1,640 new cases and 19 more deaths. The number of cases admitted to hospital rose by 164 to 1,065, including 345 in intensive care.

The total number of cases has reached 230,219.

After nearly two months of restrictions following a third wave of infections, Oman on June 2 allowed wedding halls to resume receptions, opened parks, beaches, exhibitions and mosques, and allowed shops to stay open after 8pm.