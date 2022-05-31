Bahrain's King Hamad and Russian foreign minister discuss conflict in Ukraine

Bahrain’s King Hamad and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the latest regional and international developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

King Hamad met the top Russian diplomat in Manama on Monday, the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The king said it was important to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a way that serves the interests of the two neighbouring countries and guarantees the security and stability of Europe, BNA said.

READ MORE Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in official visit to Oman

He called for dialogue and diplomatic solutions in line with international law to reach a political settlement that will end the conflict, ensure security, protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to refugees and displaced people.

He also expressed Bahrain’s appreciation of the historically friendly relations it has enjoyed with Russia, as well as the kingdom’s keenness to enhance co-operation in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

Mr Lavrov will hold talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani on Tuesday.