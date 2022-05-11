Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov makes official Oman visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Oman on Wednesday morning to discuss bilateral ties with the Gulf state during a one-day visit.

His visit to Muscat was announced by the Oman News Agency, which released a picture of Mr Lavrov being greeted by Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi as he disembarked from his flight at Muscat International Airport.

Russian state-linked news agency TASS said Mr Lavrov was expected to meet with Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said as well as his counterpart.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing in recent years, with Russia exporting mainly wheat to Oman. In return, Oman has exported mainly exports plastics and perfumes to Russia.