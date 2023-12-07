US sanctions Houthis as Red Sea threat brings new front to Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday sanctioned 13 people and entities over claims they have provided “tens of millions of dollars” in Iran-linked funds to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

These are the first Houthi-targeted sanctions issued by Washington since the Israel-Gaza war, which has led to an eruption of proxy activity in the wider region.

“The Houthis continue to receive funding and support from Iran, and the result is unsurprising: unprovoked attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, disrupting maritime security and threatening international commercial trade,” Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The US and its allies are scrambling to counter a mounting threat in the Red Sea from the Iran-aligned Houthis – a new development related to the war in Gaza that could affect international trade.

Missiles and drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen have targeted three ships in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, the US military said.

The simultaneous attack followed Houthi drone and missile attacks last month on the Israeli port city of Eilat, which is adjacent to Aqaba, Jordan's only sea outlet, and to Egyptian resorts and sea facilities.

The Treasury department on Thursday said that US warships “have had to respond in self-defence to missile attacks from the Houthis”.

“Such actions further regional instability and risk broadening the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” the department said.

The conflict also risks disrupting international trade, as the waterway is a major maritime conduit for oil and other goods.

“We are looking at a major externality of the Gaza war that could cripple international trade,” Jordanian security specialist Saud Al Sharafat told The National.

“There is no immediate response to it,” said Mr Al Sharafat, who heads the Shorufat Centre for Globalisation and Terrorism Studies.

In addition to shipping, the Houthis' missile and drone capabilities pose an “imminent threat” to three bases used by US troops in southern Jordan, Mr Al Sharafat said.

Despite US announcement that a new naval task force could be set up to safeguard commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Houthis can still expand their attacks, encouraging rogue groups in Somalia and elsewhere to join in, Mr Al Sharafat said.

Aiding the Houthi strategy of incrementally increasing attacks, he said, is the unlikelihood of any major US response, with America stretched in Ukraine and “trying to restrain Israel”.

Washington instead responded on Thursday with sanctions on an array of people and entities reportedly linked to Iran.

Targets of Thursdays sanctions include Iran-based Houthi financial facilitator Said Al Jamal, whom the US Treasury alleges “has for years relied on an array of exchange houses, both in Yemen and abroad, to remit the proceeds of Iranian commodity sales to the Houthi movement”.

Bilal Hudroj of Lebanon-based Hodroj Exchange was also sanctioned for working “with Al Jamal to make financial transfers to Houthi officials in Yemen”.

“Hudroj and Hodroj Exchange have sent millions of dollars and euros to Yemeni exchange houses aligned with Al Jamal … At least some of these payments were made in direct co-ordination with senior Houthi members,” the Treasury said.

Shortly after the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, the Houthis announced their intention to stop Israeli ships from navigating in the Red Sea until Israel ceases its aggression on Gaza.

But their attacks have mostly targeted non-Israeli maritime traffic.

The Red Sea is an important route, with about 10 per cent of annual global trade passing through it.

A senior executive at a regional cargo company expected Arab Red Sea ports to be affected.

“For now the Houthis are saying take notice we are here. But the longer the Gaza war goes on, its impact will be more unpredictable,” he said.

“The Israelis will be the least affected because their main ports are on the Mediterranean,” he said.

“Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt will feel the impact.”

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia had asked Washington to respond with restraint to the Houthi attacks on ships, a move that a Jordanian source said reflected a desire by the kingdom and other Arab countries to deal deftly with the threat.

“No one wants an escalation that could result in the Houthis closing the Bab El Mandeb Strait, or mount a replica of the Aramco attack,” he said.

In 2019, a drone attack on Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis caused a major disruption to Saudi oil production and soured ties between the kingdom and Washington.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington and its allies have been discussing having a naval escort force in the Red Sea.

Officials in Egypt said the country has relayed its intention to join the naval task force, while maintaining communication channels with the Houthis.

At stake for Egypt is the security and revenue of the Suez Canal, an international waterway that links the northern reaches of the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. A disruption of traffic through the canal will affect global trade and rob Egypt of nearly $10 billion in annual hard currency revenue.

One official said senior intelligence officers have recently been in contact with Houthi officials in a bid to gauge the intentions of the Iran-backed group with regards to the Gaza war.

“We have no way of influencing their decisions, but we want to familiarise ourselves with their thinking and to gauge their intentions,” the official told The National.

Gen Mohsen Al Daary, the defence minister of the Houthi-led government, visited Egypt in May where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his counterpart, Gen Mohammed Zaki.

Egypt has also intensified communication with Iran to prevent the escalation of the Gaza war into a full-fledged regional conflict, the official said.

Early in the Gaza war, two drones fired by the Houthis targeting Israel fell short of their intended targets and hit Egypt’s Red Sea towns of Taba and Noweiba on the Gulf of Aqaba.

Farzin Nadhimi, a specialist on Iran's naval capabilities at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the US's idea of a naval task force would need a clear mission to protect ships and the power to take defensive actions.

This would, he said, contrast with a 2022 formation, called Task Force 153, which “lacked a strong mandate and rules of engagement”.