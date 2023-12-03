Houthis claim attack on two Israeli ships in Red Sea as US says warship targeted

An American warship and several commercial ships came under attack on Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said, potentially marking a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Middle East linked to the Israel-Gaza war.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and support Hamas against Israel, claimed they had hit two Israeli ships in the Bab El Mandeb Strait at the end of the Red Sea on Sunday. The strait is a key trade route for global shipping and energy supplies.

The Houthis said they attacked the Unity Explorer and Number Nine ships, both of which the group said were Israeli. One of the attacks was a missile attack, while the other one was carried out by drone, they said.

The operation came after the two ships rejected warning messages, the Houthis said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Houthis have declared a war against Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni rebel group said its forces will "continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arab Seas until the Israeli aggression against our brothers in the Gaza Strip".

Their statement did not mention the USS Carney, and the Pentagon did not identify where it believed the attack came from.

The British military also earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the attack began about 10am in Sanaa, Yemen, and had been going on for as much as five hours.

Global shipping has increasingly been targeted as the Israel-Gaza war threatens to become a wider regional conflict – even as a truce halted fighting and Hamas exchanged hostages for Palestinians detained by Israel.

Earlier in November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen. The rebels still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida.

Missiles also landed near another US warship last week after it assisted a vessel linked to Israel that had briefly been seized by gunmen.

However, the Houthis had not directly targeted the Americans for some time.

In 2016, the US launched Tomahawk cruise missiles that destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory to retaliate for missiles being fired at US Navy ships, including the USS Mason, at the time.