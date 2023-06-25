Saudi Arabia launches $320 million development projects in Yemen

Saudi Arabia has launched “vital” development projects worth 1.2 billion Saudi Riyals ($320 million) in Yemen's Hadramawt region, officials announced on Sunday.

The foundation stone for the projects was laid in the presence of Rashad Al Alimi, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council and Hadramawt Governor Mabkhout bin Madi, said the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber.

The projects are part of the kingdom's “continuous economic and development support” for the country, the ambassador added.

He did not provide any details on the nature of the development projects.

It comes days after political and social groups from Hadramawt formed a rights organisation with support from Saudi Arabia.

Hadramawt is the biggest province in southern Yemen.

Much of northern Yemen remains under Houthi control, the while the government controls most of the south.

In November, the state-linked Saudi Press Agency reported the kingdom was building a round-the-clock primary healthcare centre in Hadramawt.

Construction of the facility, worth $1.5 million, is expected to be completed next year.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan discussed peace efforts in Yemen with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month.

“Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister resolved to continue to work together to counter terrorism, to support efforts to bring about a lasting peace in Yemen and to promote stability, security, de-escalation and integration in the region,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Mr Al Alimi met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi in May, when they discussed developments in Yemen and other bilateral issues.

Yemen's PLC chairman thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people.