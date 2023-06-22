Riyadh promises 'immersive' experiences in Expo 2030 bid

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has said the capital will provide “immersive and deeply impactful experiences” if it is successful in its bid to host Expo 2030.

The Saudi delegation presented its official bid to host the Expo during an event in Paris on Monday, during which Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and other officials outlined the city's plan for a forward-looking exposition.

“The Riyadh Expo 2030 design is inspired by the kingdom’s ambition to bring the world’s nations, big or small, together with equal visibility and accessibility, and share its own journey of transformation,” the RCRC said in a statement.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended a reception hosted by the kingdom on Monday, before the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions – the organisation responsible for the World Expo – on Tuesday.

City officials say the event will be “built by the world, for the world”.

The proposed site will cover about 7 square kilometres and feature a “Loop of the World” avenue connecting more than 200 different country pavilions.

“Participating pavilions will be flexibly arranged based on general longitude, enabling countries from the Global North and the Global South to be placed alongside each other,” the commission added.

The host of Expo 2030 will be decided in November.

Also competing to host the event are Busan, South Korea, Rome and Odessa in Ukraine.