Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend Paris reception for Riyadh Expo 2030 bid

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will participate in the kingdom's official reception in Paris on Monday for Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030.

Prince Mohammed is expected to speak at the reception on Monday where he will "introduce the capital's readiness, plans and projects to host the exhibition", the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ceremony will reveal the plans to host Expo 2030, before the voting process at the general assembly in November to select a host county for the event.

The official reception will host representatives of 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions – the organisation responsible for the World Expo – on the eve of the 172nd General Assembly meeting of the bureau on Tuesday.

The reception will be attended by a high-ranking Saudi delegation, including ministers and senior officials from Saudi Arabia and France, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to France and members of international organisations such as Unesco.

The reception will be hosted by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, where an exhibition will be held to project the historical and cultural depth of the kingdom and its capital while highlighting the city's political and economic standing, and its "distinctive geographical location, and outstanding infrastructure", according to SPA.

The exhibition will show the kingdom's potential, and its capabilities, once the ongoing development projects are completed as scheduled, before 2030.

Visitors to the exhibition will be taken on a virtual journey through "Riyadh in 2030", starting at King Salman International Airport, and will have a chance to see landmarks and major projects of Riyadh, including the Riyadh Sports Boulevard, King Salman Park, Diriyah Gate and Qiddiya.

The BIE enquiry mission delegation and Jerry Inzerillo, chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority. Photo: Riyadh Expo 2030

Italy, South Korea and Ukraine have also applied to host the World Expo.

The ceremony is an important part of the nomination procedure for countries to host the expo. Voting will take place in November to choose the host city.

The Saudi Crown Prince's official visit to France began last Wednesday where he met several French leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Different issues were discussed during the trip including the war in Ukraine as well as “the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon".

Mr Macron and Prince Mohammed "reiterated their shared commitment to security and stability in the Near and Middle East and expressed their desire to pursue their joint efforts to bring about a lasting easing of tensions".

Also on Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Investment hosted a senior delegation in France, led by Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, as part of the French-Saudi Investment Forum.

The investment forum on Monday included panel discussions covering opportunities in the kingdom and the potential for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France in tourism and culture. Other discussions included joint Saudi-French work on France’s tech ecosystem and global efforts towards a clean energy transition.

Earlier in March, the Bureau International des Expositions Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes said Saudi Arabia had presented a strong case to host World Expo 2030, as the delegation concluded its evaluation visit to Riyadh.

“I wanted to let you know that we have seen a strong project from the very top. [Starting with] His Royal Highness, all the way down to government, every minister and every member of Saudi Arabia that we have met and have spoken to, all have an incredible support for this project,” Mr Kerkentzes said at the end of the visit.