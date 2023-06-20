Riyadh ready to welcome 120 million visitors as Saudis unveil Expo 2030 bid

Riyadh will be ready to welcome 120 million visitors if the Saudi capital is chosen to host Expo 2030, officials said on Tuesday.

The kingdom is “uniquely positioned” to host the event, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan told the general assembly of the Bureau International Des Expositions – the organisation responsible for the World Expo – at the presentation of Riyadh's bid in Paris.

A vote will be held in November to choose the host country.

“Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge connecting North and South, East and West,” said Prince Faisal, citing the kingdom's regional and global position.

Ibrahim Al Sultan, chairman of the Royal Commission for Riyadh, said the city plans to host more than 120 million people in 2030, if the bid is successful.

Preparations to host the event would be complete by 2028, he added.

“We are ready to move forward immediately,” said Mr Al Sultan.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attended an official reception hosted by the kingdom on Monday, where he greeted officials.

This was attended by high-ranking Saudi and French delegations, including ministers and senior officials, and members of international organisations, such as UN cultural agency Unesco.

Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said the kingdom hopes to attract up to $3.3 trillion in investments, with a budget of almost $8 billion for Expo 2030.

In March, BIE secretary general Dimitri Kerkentzes said Saudi Arabia had presented a strong case to host World Expo 2030, as the delegation concluded an evaluation visit to Riyadh.

“I wanted to let you know that we have seen a strong project from the very top,” Mr Kerkentzes said at the end of the visit.

Riyadh is up against the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, Italy's capital Rome and South Korean port city Busan to secure Expo 2030.

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region to hold the world's fair when it hosted Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event opened in October 2021 – having been delayed by the pandemic – and attracted more than 24 million visits in its six-month run.