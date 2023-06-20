Saudi Arabia launches e-services to aid pilgrims' Hajj journey

As the Hajj season approaches, Saudi Arabia's Ministry'sº of Hajj and Umrah and its affiliates have launched several apps and initiatives to help ease the rituals and journeys of millions of Muslims performing Hajj this year.

The Hajj charity association Hadiyah (Arabic for gift), has launched a Breaking the Silence initiative for Hajj pilgrims this year – 300 volunteers are part of the initiative.

The new initiative will offer translation services, guides for international pilgrims and provide information across all holy sites including the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the pilgrimage.

Turki Al Hetershi, Hadiyah’s executive director, said the charity provides an easier platform for volunteers to give back during the Hajj season.

As part of Vision 2030, the kingdom's Ministry of Labour and Social Development aims to increase the level of voluntary work in various regions.

The initiative is not the only service provided by the kingdom to help bridge the language gap.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has introduced several electronic services to improve pilgrims' experiences.

The services include a Sharia awareness app that educates pilgrims on Hajj rituals, and offers a translator if the pilgrim requires a language other than Arabic

The Rushd app was launched to provide a library and electronic web Quran service.

The ministry believes in the importance of digital transformation and intends to “to implement all digital transformation standards according to the kingdom’s Vision 2030”, said Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al Asheikh.

Comfort and Spirituality in the Prophet’s Mosque – launched by the Presidency in Madinah – is an e-programme that welcomes pilgrims to the site.

Combating heat during Hajj

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Roads launched the “We Serve You on Our Roads” initiative for the convenience of pilgrims on the roads leading to the holy sites.

In the case of a bus breaking down, the authority will provide a mobile facility that can be set up in “two minutes” to accommodate up to 45 pilgrims at a time, and will be equipped with portable air conditioners, cold drinks and refreshments.

Authorities are also using technology to create cooler surfaces for pilgrims because the Hajj season takes place at the peak of summer.

The Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites introduced the technical use of paint to reduce the effects of heat on pilgrims.

The initiative relies on the application of technology during the Hajj season to reduce the temperature of asphalt surfaces by reflecting sunlight using certain paint colours.

The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted that temperatures would increase at the holy sites during the Hajj, with temperatures at times likely to reach 45ºC.

The annual pilgrimage will begin on June 26, with Arafat Day the following day and Eid Al Adha celebrations beginning on June 28, Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday evening.