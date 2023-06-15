Weather warning during Hajj as temperatures rise

Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather conditions in Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming Hajj season are going to be hot and dry.

The centre said that temperatures in Makkah will be relatively hot and dry, going up to 44ºC during the daytime and moderate at night, with an average minimum significantly lower, although still hot, at 30ºC.

Arafat, Muzdalifah, Makkah, and Al-Ahsa on Thursday recorded the highest temperature with 46ºC.

Ministry of Hajj officials have asked people to take precautions to avoid getting sunstroke or heat-related injuries.

Hajj officials also asked people not to walk around barefoot so as not to injure to their feet.

Make sure to protect your feet while walking during Hajj.#Proclaim_to_the_People#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_Youpic.twitter.com/wVt1YcIrax — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 13, 2023

During Hajj, the average wind speed will be between four and 10kph in a north-north-westerly direction, which can cause dust storms, leading to poor visibility.

The climate in Madinah is also expected to be relatively hot and dry during the daytime and cooler at night, with the same figures as in Makkah.

In Madinah, the average wind speed is estimated to be 12kph.

The expected winds may cause dust storms.

Security forces, Hajj guides and Hajj operators who take care of pilgrims throughout their journey will provide umbrellas to help protect pilgrims from the sun during their pilgrimage and cold water to avoid dehydration.

“All accommodations for Hajj pilgrims will have air conditioning throughout the day to ensure their comfort, along with snacks like ice creams, and cold water to help make it easy for pilgrims to deal with the heat,” Hussein Abid, a Hajj guide in Jeddah, told The National.

Cooling water sprayers reduce temperatures as Muslim pilgrims leave the Namira Mosque in Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. AP

“We advise everyone to wear comfortable clothing and bring only cotton lightweight garments because it is very hot during the day.”

Fans, coolers and air-conditioning units are installed at all the holy sites, including Mina and Muzdalifah, where pilgrims spend time during the Hajj pilgrimage to ensure they are kept cool and hydrated throughout.

All rooms will be provided with cold water, even ice creams in freezers, to help keep temperatures down.

Cold Zamzam water will be available for pilgrims at cooling stations in the grand mosques.

In related news, Saudi authorities announced that, starting on Thursday, private sector companies can not make employees work in the sun between noon and 3pm for a period of three months.

Water misters cool worshippers arriving to cast pebbles during the symbolic Stoning of the Devil ritual, part of the Hajj pilgrimage. AFP

Authorities said that to preserve the safety and health of workers in the kingdom it is prohibited to make them work in the sun from June 15 to September 15 each year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched the “Proclaim to the People” initiative, which is being used as a hashtag in all social media posts this year.

Read more Saudi Arabia provides free medical care for pilgrims

The ministry will guide pilgrims on the etiquette and rituals of Hajj on social media using the hashtag.

Saudi Arabia revealed its largest operational plan for Hajj earlier this month with a plan to ensure the safety and ease of pilgrims from around the world.

This year 22,000 people, including 8,000 volunteers, are stationed at holy sites this year' to help guide Hajj pilgrims.