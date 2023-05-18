Saudi Arabia's multibillion-dollar Port of Neom officially opens for business

Saudi Arabia's Oxagon, Neom's advanced manufacturing city, has announced that the Port of Neom is now open for business.

Duba Port, the primary seaport of entry to the north-west of the kingdom has been renamed Port of Neom following transfer of ownership from Mawani, the kingdom’s maritime regulator last year.

The move aligns with the Saudi Ports Authority’s efforts to transform local ports into globally competitive logistics centres and has expanded the capabilities of the port to meet the rising incoming volume of cargo, including container and general cargo handling.

The port aims to operate at net carbon zero levels, utilising 100 per cent renewable energy at source, making it the most sustainable next-generation port in the world, a statement by Neom said.

Given its prime location at the crossroads of global trading routes on the Red Sea, the port is expected to be a “critical enabler” for Neom and a catalyst for further economic development in the region.

Neom has invested more than 7.5 billion Saudi riyals ($2 billion) for development of the sustainable port.

“The Port of Neom will be pivotal to the continued commercial competitiveness, economic diversification and maritime trade ambitions of the kingdom,” said Nadhmi Al Nasr, Neom's chief executive.

“Our vision is to build one of the world’s most technologically advanced, efficient and sustainable ports with the first fully integrated and automated supply chain and logistics network, and this first phase of development is a step towards realising that.”

Neom will be completely powered by 100 per cent clean energy, through renewable solar, wind and green hydrogen-based energy.

The city has been designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living with enhanced liveability for future cities of the world.

What's The Connector?

The Connector is a high-speed railway that will run along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia and connect Neom’s port city of Oxagon with The Line.

Webuild and its joint-venture partner Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company signed a contract this week worth €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) to build 57km of a high-speed railway in Neom.

The Line will be home to nine million people, who will live in interconnected societies run by artificial intelligence designed to coexist with nature, with excavation on this enormous project having now started.

Webuild will be leading the execution and operations, which cover viaducts, road bridges, and road and rail underpasses to facilitate train speeds of up to 230 kilometres an hour.

The contract included designing and building for the majority part of the Connector, a railway connecting Oxagon, Neom’s centre for advanced and clean industries with The Line, announced in 2021.

Officials expect the railway lines to create more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs for the Saudi labour market.