Drone reveals Saudi Arabia's The Line under construction

Saudi Arabia has broken ground on The Line mega project at Neom, new drone footage shows.

Excavators can be seen digging a wide linear trench in the desert in the video, released by the Saudi Arabia-based OT Sky drone company.

The Line, in the kingdom's north-west Tabuk province, is a 170-kilometre-long, 500-metre-tall city designed to house nine million people. It will have a mirrored facade.

It is one of a series of projects that make up the $500 billion Neom project, a futuristic city with a mixed-use development, containing spaces for work, play and living.

Saudi Arabia's 500-metre tall mirrored linear city is now under construction. This footage captured part of the massive site that will eventually stretch for 170-kilometres across the desert.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs of The Line. It will be the first city in the world to be powered by renewable energy, including wind, solar and hydrogen power.

Residents of The Line will live in interconnected societies run by artificial intelligence designed to coexist with nature.

The futuristic development will prioritise walkability, clean energy and technology to create a new way of living.

Four other developments, Neom Bay, Aqaba Region, Neom Mountain and Neom Industrial City, are intended to surround The Line.