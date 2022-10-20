Drone reveals Saudi Arabia's The Line under construction

Footage shows a long and wide linear trench being dug for the flagship development at Neom

Saudi Arabia has broken ground on The Line mega project. Photo: Neom
Mona Farag
Oct 20, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia has broken ground on The Line mega project at Neom, new drone footage shows.

Excavators can be seen digging a wide linear trench in the desert in the video, released by the Saudi Arabia-based OT Sky drone company.

The Line, in the kingdom's north-west Tabuk province, is a 170-kilometre-long, 500-metre-tall city designed to house nine million people. It will have a mirrored facade.

It is one of a series of projects that make up the $500 billion Neom project, a futuristic city with a mixed-use development, containing spaces for work, play and living.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs of The Line. It will be the first city in the world to be powered by renewable energy, including wind, solar and hydrogen power.

Residents of The Line will live in interconnected societies run by artificial intelligence designed to coexist with nature.

The futuristic development will prioritise walkability, clean energy and technology to create a new way of living.

Four other developments, Neom Bay, Aqaba Region, Neom Mountain and Neom Industrial City, are intended to surround The Line.

The Line is one of the 10 districts of Saudi Arabia's megaproject Neom, envisioned as the world's largest city at a site in the north-west of the kingdom. Photo: Neom

The Line is one of the 10 districts of Saudi Arabia's megaproject Neom, envisioned as the world's largest city at a site in the north-west of the kingdom. Photo: Neom

Updated: October 20, 2022, 7:01 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL