Indians evacuated from Sudan continue to arrive in Jeddah

The evacuation of Indians from Sudan to Jeddah is continuing, with thousands making the trip before being repatriated to their home country.

Wednesday saw 137 Indians flown to Jeddah from Port Sudan, while a group of 62 evacuees departed the Saudi coastal city on board a flight to New Delhi earlier in the day.

#OperationKaveri

IAF C-130J aircraft with 21st batch of evacuees brings 137 Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/QQ0yD9cLKD — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) May 3, 2023

Prince Mufti Ziaul Hasan is chairman of the International Indian School in Jeddah, where many of those evacuated have stayed.

“Evacuees have been brought in from Sudan by Saudi authorities, and the embassy has made arrangements for them to stay at our school,” he said.

The mission is being led by the Indian consul and embassy, with the help of Saudi authorities, Mr Hasan said. About 3,500 Indian nationals have stayed at the school, he added.

“It was a great opportunity for the school to be a part of a humanitarian cause,” he said.

The school will be cleaned and resume classes from Sunday, after the last evacuees have departed.

“The mission will end hopefully by Sunday and if there are more Indian evacuees they will be taken directly to India,” he said.

Mr Hasan lauded the efforts of the Indian embassy, consulate and Saudi authorities.

At a reception hosted by @IndianEmbRiyadh, had the opportunity to interact with the vibrant and diverse Indian Community in Riyadh.



Shared a glimpse of changing India and major initiatives of the government led by PM @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/inp6qOkWcf — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 3, 2023

On Wednesday, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership and authorities for their help with the evacuation.

He met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji, Deputy Minister for Skills and Training Ahmed Al Zahrani and Deputy Minister for International Affairs Adnan Al Nuaim in Riyadh.

He said the navy, air force, embassy officials and volunteers were doing a “tremendous job” and that the operation would soon be completed.