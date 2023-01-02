Hopes for Yemen peace talks amid civil servant wages spat

Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Monday that they are seeking a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, after more than eight years of conflict.

Resolving issues over the payment of civil servants' wages is key to achieving this, said the group.

Efforts to restart peace negotiations between the Houthis and the internationally recognised Yemeni government have stalled in recent months, with civil servants' salaries a major sticking point.

“We are working to get to a clear stage in Yemen where we can reach a truce or a permanent ceasefire,” rebel spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam told the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

Mr Abdulsalam said any solution must be based on disbursing employee salaries from oil and gas revenue, according to the 2014 budget — the year the civil war began.

Other conditions include the reopening of airports and roads, said the rebel spokesman.

Yemen’s civil war began when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the north of the country, forcing the Yemeni government into exile.

In early 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened at the request of the internationally recognised government.

Both sides accepted a truce for two months at the start of Ramadan last April. It was subsequently extended three times, but talks to further extend it beyond October stalled.

The latest Houthi comments came hours after Yemeni President Rashad Al Alimi reaffirmed the Yemeni government’s commitment to continuing to work with international partners to end the war.

It will be a year of fulfilling the promise of improving services and establishing institutions in a historical battle for freedom, dignity, our national culture and Arab identity. — د/ رشاد محمد العليمي (@PresidentRashad) December 31, 2022

“We reaffirm our commitment to continuing to work together closely on alleviating the human suffering caused by the terrorist Iranian-backed Houthi militia, including regular payment of salaries for civilian and military forces, diplomatic missions, in addition to dues of scholarship students, according to the comprehensive state reforms,” Mr Al Alimi wrote on Twitter on New Year's Day.

Mr Al Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council, had previously said the government would be unable to pay civil servant salaries due to Houthi attacks.

The Houthis have been pushing the Yemeni government to pay salaries according to a 2022 payroll that contains employees working for Houthi-run state institutions.

The internationally recognised government said it would make such payments according to a payroll from 2014.

Last year, the UN reported that the conflict has resulted in more than 377,000 deaths, severe food insecurity, critical infrastructure damage and the collapse of essential services.

More than four million people have been displaced and 15.6 million people have fallen into extreme poverty, said the UN.