President Sheikh Mohamed discusses advancing relations with Chairman of Yemen council

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has discussed with Rashad Al Alimi, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, the prospects of advancing relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday welcomed Mr Al Alimi at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, and the Yemeni leader briefed the UAE President on the latest developments in Yemen.

The two sides also discussed ways to support peace in Yemen, ease the suffering of its people, and achieve its aspirations for stability and development.

Mr Al Alimi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the 51st UAE National Day 2022, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity.

He also expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome, appreciating the great support provided by the UAE to Yemen and its people at various levels.