Kuwait forms new Cabinet, including new oil and defence ministers

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Sabah has formed a new Cabinet after being reappointed as leader following last week's elections.

Sheikh Ahmed announced the formation of a new Cabinet in a decree published by state media outlets on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister was formally reappointed to the position in a decree from Kuwait's Emir on Wednesday following last week's snap elections.

While many ministers also served in the last Cabinet, Sheikh Ahmed appointed new oil and defence ministers.

A total of 15 ministers will sit in the Cabinet following a reduction to 12 in the previous government. A new minister of electricity has also been appointed, replacing Ali Hussein Al Mousa.

The Opec member held early elections on September 29 after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament in an attempt to end a political stand-off between the government and the legislature that has hindered fiscal reforms.

A total of 305 candidates, including 22 women, sought election during the National Assembly polls held last Thursday. Official figures showed that 795,911 people were registered to vote.

Two women were elected, the first female representatives to sit in parliament in two years.

Who is in Kuwait's new Cabinet?

— Minister of Interior and First Deputy Prime Minister Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah

— Deputy Prime Minister of State and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullatif Al Fares

— Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah

— Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Dr Rana Abdullah Al Fares

— Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul Rahman Badah Al Mutairi

— Minister of Health Dr Ahmed Abdel Wahab Al Awadi

— Minister of Oil Hussein Ismail Mohammed Ismail

— Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Dr Khalifa Thamer Al Hamidah

— Minister of Defence Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah

— Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ammar Muhammad Al Ajmi

— Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Muthanna Talib Syed Abdul Rahman Al Rifai

— Minister of Justice, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion Affairs Dr Muhammad Abdul Rahman Buzbar

— Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs Huda Abdul Mohsen Al Shayji