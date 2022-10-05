Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Sabah reappointed as prime minister

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Sabah has been reappointed as prime minister of the Gulf country, according to an emiri decree, and is now required to form the next government following snap elections.

The Opec producer held early elections on September 29 after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament in an attempt to end a political stand-off between the government and the legislature that has hindered fiscal reforms.

READ MORE Kuwait's new parliament to meet on October 11

A total of 305 candidates, including 22 women, sought election during the National Assembly polls held last Thursday. Official figures showed that 795,911 people were registered to vote.

Two women from the opposition, Jenan Bushehri and Alia Al Khaled, were elected to the National Assembly.

Of the 50 seats up for election, 28 were won by opposition candidates, with 20 former MPs ousted, including three former ministers.

The Crown Prince appointed Sheikh Ahmed as prime minister in July after opposition members in the dissolved assembly put pressure on the country's leadership to pick a new head of government and remove the parliament speaker, who bowed out of the September polls.

Stalemates between Kuwait's government and parliament have often led to Cabinet reshuffles and the dissolution of the legislature over the decades, affecting investment and reforms.