Online Hajj registration opens for pilgrims from America, Europe and Australia

Saudi Arabia has opened online registrations for pilgrims from America, Europe and Australia for this year's Hajj.

Pilgrims can now register directly at www.motawif.com.sa and access different travel packages and information, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Priority will be given to those who have never performed Hajj before.

All Hajj pilgrims this year must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and be under 65 years of age. They must also present a negative PCR test that was taken before departing for the kingdom.

These services reflect the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's efforts to “facilitate direct procedures and reduce costs by providing competitive prices for pilgrims coming from these countries,” the SPA said.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation “emphasised that non-compliance with the circulars issued by the authority is an explicit violation of government orders, and legal measures will be taken against the violator, and he or she will be held responsible for that,” SPA reported.

Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah can also apply for a visa through an electronic processing application, Saudi Arabia's government said earlier this week.

A visa will be issued within 24 hours of submitting the application, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said, adding that developing the kingdom’s Hajj and Umrah services is part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

Mr Rabiah said the validity of the Umrah visa had been extended from one month to three months.

This year, Saudi Arabia will allow one million people to perform Hajj. In the past two years, foreign pilgrims were barred from attending Hajj because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi authorities have set out health requirements that Hajj pilgrims from outside the kingdom have to meet before landing in the country.

They began restricting access to Makkah from last week in preparation for Hajj, which will run from July 7 to July 12.