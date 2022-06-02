Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation sets conditions for Hajj passengers entering kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authorities have set out several conditions for health requirements which Hajj pilgrims from outside the kingdom have to meet before landing in the country to perform the annual pilgrimage.

In a circular issued to all airlines operating in the kingdom's airports, including private aviation, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said Hajj passengers must be below 65, fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight.

“The authority emphasised that non-compliance with the circulars issued by the authority is an explicit violation of government orders, and legal measures will be taken against the violator, and he or she will be held responsible for that,” GACA said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Foreign worshippers will make up the bulk of the one million pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last month.

Hajj pilgrims travelling from overseas are expected to constitute 85 per cent of the total number attending. Foreign pilgrims were banned from attending over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year, millions of Muslims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj, with many also travelling farther north to the city of Madinah.

All Muslims able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form a foundation of life for Muslims.

The UAE set out its own safety measures for citizens and residents preparing to perform Hajj.

Pilgrims must be under 65, have never performed Hajj previously, be fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said.