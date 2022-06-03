Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa application for Umrah worshippers

Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah can now apply for a visa through an electronic processing application, Saudi Arabia's government has said.

A visa will be issued within 24 hours of submitting the application, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah told journalists.

Mr Rabiah said the validity of the Umrah visa had been extended from one month to three months.

People intending to visit other Saudi cities after performing Umrah can do so without any restrictions, the minister said.

Developing the kingdom’s Hajj and Umrah services is part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, and the ministry is working tirelessly on this aspect, he said.

The new application process will also enable pilgrims to easily find accommodation and book transportation as well.

Saudi Arabia said, earlier this year, that it will allow one million pilgrims to perform Hajj this year after reducing numbers in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 1,000 pilgrims from within the kingdom were allowed to participate in the ritual in 2020.

The number was increased to 60,000 last year, with participants chosen through a lottery for fully vaccinated citizens and residents.

“We are aware that there are many Hajj applications this year, but the safety of pilgrims is our priority,” Mr Al Rabiah said.

Nearly 2.5 million people performed the religious ritual in 2019, as Hajj is one of the world's largest gatherings.

Expand Autoplay The Kaaba, the sacred cube-shaped structure at the centre of the Grand Mosque.

The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be performed by Muslims at least once in their lives.

The ministry said registration within the kingdom for Hajj will start on Friday.

People who wish to take part in the ritual have nine days to apply. Those who submit their applications early will not necessarily be given priority in the final selection of pilgrims.

Citizens and residents must be under 65 years of age to participate in Hajj and should have received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

People who have obtained three doses of an approved vaccine are considered fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia.