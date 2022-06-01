Saudi scientists unearth bones of enormous 80-million-year-old lizard in Red Sea

Scientists from the Saudi Geological Survey found bones of an enormous marine lizard more than 80 million years old after a 10-day dig in a Red Sea coastal region.

The findings represent the first record of marine mammals from the Paleogene period to be found in the area.

The excavation along the Red Sea coast unearthed various samples spanning from the late Cretaceous period to the Eocene period — about 45 million to 80 million years ago, a statement by the Red Sea Development Company said on Tuesday.

About half of the sites surveyed produced rare fossils, with researchers expecting to discover many more on later digs.

Scientists also found numerous fossilised remains of sea cows, crocodiles and turtles, as well as bones of mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards commonly referred to as ‘The T-Rex of the Sea’ that lived between 66 million and 80 million years ago, reached up to 18 metres in length and 14 tonnes in weight.

The team recorded some marine vertebrates for the first time in the area — including remains of one of the largest turtles to have inhabited the region, the statement said.

These findings come in addition to a previous discovery of a partial plesiosaur skull at the site.

Scientists say the new revelations prove that 16 million to 20 million years ago the Red Sea's depth was 200 metres more than it is today.

The seawater is thought to have encroached up to 100 kilometres inland from today's shoreline.

In addition to paleontological findings, researchers identified signs of prehistoric human activity among the rocks of the crystalline basement at The Red Sea Project.

These signs were in the form of prehistoric rock art thought to be petroglyphs produced by an ancient civilisation yet to be identified.

Abdullah Shamrani, chief executive of the Saudi Geological Survey, said: “The rare finds from the central coastal areas of the Red Sea tell fascinating stories about the evolution of life in the region over the past tens of millions of years.”

