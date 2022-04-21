Saudi Arabia's Red Sea tourism project counts on biofuel in sustainability push

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company, which is building a mega tourism destination in the kingdom, will use biofuel generators to operate its facilities, reinforcing its sustainability drive.

Germany's MAN Energy Solutions will provide 25 sets of generators with a total production capacity of 112 megawatts for the Red Sea Project, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.

Red Sea Development plans to continue investing in clean energy resources, which, in turn, will help it set new global standards in the renewable tourism field, chief executive John Pagano said.

“Even if solar energy is not available, the energy source will continue to be completely climate-neutral thanks to our engines," he said.

The Red Sea Project is among key developments being built in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom continues its diversification drive under its Vision 2030 agenda, steering away from its reliance on oil, tapping other high-growth industries to boost its economy, create more job opportunities and attract private investment to boost economic development.

It extends more than 200 kilometres on the shores of the Red Sea, encompassing an archipelago of more than 90 islands with an area of 28,000 square kilometres.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's biggest economy, last month unveiled a new strategy under its National Development Fund, where it aims to support the sustainable development goals of all economic sectors by transforming it into an integrated national financial institution.

The sustainable infrastructure of the Red Sea Project banks on renewable energy supplies without relying on the national electric grid. It will be operated on solar energy stations that include storage batteries with the system of MAN GenSets, which use climate-neutral biofuel, in six locations.

The infrastructure was developed by a consortium led by utility Acwa Power in Riyadh.

Red Sea Development, an entity wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, was established to drive the development of the Red Sea Project, a luxury tourism destination that aims to set new standards in sustainable development and enhance the kingdom's position on the global tourism map.