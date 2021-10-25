Saudi Arabia sets up national infrastructure fund

The fund will back infrastructure projects in 'vital' sectors including transportation, water, energy, health, education and telecoms

Deena Kamel
Oct 25, 2021

Saudi Arabia has set up a national infrastructure fund, in a strategic partnership with BlackRock, to invest in projects within "vital" sectors from healthcare to transportation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The fund intends to support projects with a total value of over 200 billion Saudi riyals ($53.3bn) over the next 10 years.

The move will boost the national gross domestic product, create jobs and reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil revenue, it said.

More to follow...

Updated: October 25th 2021, 10:14 AM
