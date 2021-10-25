Saudi Arabia sets up national infrastructure fund

Saudi Arabia has set up a national infrastructure fund, in a strategic partnership with BlackRock, to invest in projects within "vital" sectors from healthcare to transportation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The fund intends to support projects with a total value of over 200 billion Saudi riyals ($53.3bn) over the next 10 years.
The move will boost the national gross domestic product, create jobs and reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil revenue, it said.
Updated: October 25th 2021, 10:14 AM