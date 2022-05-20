Luxury US wellness hotel Miraval to open on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea will welcome another new addition to its luxury travel destinations next year with the launch of the first Miraval resort outside the United States.

Miraval The Red Sea will open on Shaura Island, the central feature of the Red Sea Development Project.

The Hyatt-owned brand is bringing its mindful wellness concept to the kingdom with a 4,000-square-metre spa with 39 treatment rooms, a network of walking trails, mangrove boardwalk and temperature-controlled swimming pools with views over the Red Sea.

The Hyatt-owned brand is bringing its mindful wellness concept to Saudi Arabia with a 4,000-square-metre spa. Photo: Hyatt

The 180-room resort includes 20 private villas and is spread over 310,000-square-metres. It is being designed by British architects Foster+Partners, the same company behind some of the world's most forward-thinking destinations, such as Shanghai's The Bund Finance Centre, the Index Tower in Dubai's DIFC and Sharjah's House of Wisdom.

Guests can expect to check in to a relaxing haven inspired by the untouched nature surrounding the resort. It is being designed to cocoon guests in a space that encourages creativity, relaxation and mindfulness.

The high-end luxury wellness resort will open as part of phase one of the Red Sea project in the kingdom, which is expected to be up and running by the end of 2023.

Home to the largest spa on the Red Sea

Miraval The Red Sea will have the largest spa in the region, with 39 treatment rooms and nearly 4,000 square metres of space. Photo: Hyatt

The Life in Balance Spa will be the largest spa in the Red Sea region and offer Miraval’s most popular signature spa experiences. It will also introduce new treatments inspired by the destination and its local heritage and culture.

Travellers will also be able to join activities in purposed-designed rooms that will be set up for art, creative expression, music, wellness lectures, and hands-on workshops, each led by Miraval specialists.

A central dining room will be home to the resort’s culinary kitchen and a marketplace offering healthy cuisine. Guests can take part in cooking classes, nutritional sessions and mindful eating workshops, designed to help promote a balanced lifestyle.

The boutique wellness resort joins Hyatt's three existing Miraval properties in Austin, Arizona and Massachusetts.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most ambitious coastal tourism projects, spread across 200 kilometres of untouched shoreline and an archipelago of more than 90 islands. Miraval The Red Sea will join The Grand Hyatt Red Sea, which is also under development to open at the site.

See stunning pictures of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast