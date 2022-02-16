Ending Yemen war will require 'uncomfortable compromises' says UN envoy

The UN's special envoy to Yemen is to begin talks with warring parties, political parties, civil society and experts to move towards a political settlement in the Gulf country.

Hans Grundberg said he would begin consultations next week on his plans for a political solution in Yemen along political, security and economic tracks, despite the Iran-backed Houthi rebels having so far refused to invite him to visit Sanaa.

The envoy also warned the UN Security Council that recent attacks by the Houthi rebels on the UAE and Saudi Arabia “indicate how this conflict risks spiralling out of control unless serious efforts are urgently made by the Yemeni parties, the region and the international community to end the conflict”.

He said “trust is low and ending this war will require uncomfortable compromises which no warring party is currently willing to make”.

Mr Grundberg said: “It is therefore incumbent upon all of us including this council, to exert every possible effort to impress upon the parties to this conflict that there is no sustainable military solution.”

UAE ambassador Lana Nusseibeh on Tuesday criticised international efforts to rein in Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as “appeasement” and called for tougher sanctions and other measures against the armed insurgents.

A series of Houthi cross-border attacks in recent weeks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia underscored the need for action, Ms Nusseibeh said.

Fighting has claimed more than 370,000 lives, directly and indirectly, the UN says, and caused widespread suffering, with four-fifths of Yemen’s 30 million people needing handouts.

Houthi forces have frequently fired drones and missiles at Saudi cities and recently expanded attacks to the UAE. The coalition retaliated with air strikes on the areas from which the attacks were launched.

Swedish diplomat Mr Grundberg became the UN envoy to Yemen, where years of peacemaking efforts have failed to end a war and a deepening humanitarian crisis.