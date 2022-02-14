Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi telecoms system in Yemen’s Sanaa

Strikes were carried out in response to latest attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport

Tunisia, Safar 01, 1440, October 10, 2018, SPA -- Lieutenant General Prince Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Commander of the Saudi Royal Air Force (RAF), today patronized the conclusion of the joint Saudi-Tunisian air exercises at Sidi Ahmed Air Base in Bizerte. Saudi Press Agency
Ismaeel Naar
Feb 14, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that it had destroyed a Houthi telecommunication system used to control drones, after coalition forces asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the capital Sanaa to vacate the area.

“We have destroyed a communication system used to operate drone control stations,” the coalition was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Houthis are using the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology in Sanaa for hostile operations.”

READ MORE:
US condemns Houthi ‘terrorist attack’ on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The strikes were aimed at a ground station for satellites in the vicinity of the telecommunication ministry in northern Sanaa, residents told Reuters.

The coalition said the latest operation took place as a response to a Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, which left 12 people wounded on Thursday.

The wounded, who have not been identified, include travellers and workers of various nationalities, said the Saudi-led military coalition. The coalition is supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

Houthi attacks have become increasingly common, with air defence teams intercepting rockets and drones on an almost daily basis.

The Houthis also often aim at Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia’s south. Most of their launches are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several wounded.

The Houthi drone and missile programme has, since the war began in 2015, become increasingly sophisticated. Experts and officials say the Yemeni rebels have been aided by Iran and its main proxy Hezbollah.

Updated: February 14th 2022, 5:21 AM
Saudi ArabiaYemenYemen warHouthis
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi telecoms system in Yemen’s Sanaa
An image that illustrates this article Amid the Ukraine crisis, an industrial opportunity arises for the Gulf
An image that illustrates this article Squid Game is setting trends in Saudi ArabiaStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund