Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi telecoms system in Yemen’s Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that it had destroyed a Houthi telecommunication system used to control drones, after coalition forces asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the capital Sanaa to vacate the area.

“We have destroyed a communication system used to operate drone control stations,” the coalition was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Houthis are using the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology in Sanaa for hostile operations.”

The strikes were aimed at a ground station for satellites in the vicinity of the telecommunication ministry in northern Sanaa, residents told Reuters.

The coalition said the latest operation took place as a response to a Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, which left 12 people wounded on Thursday.

The wounded, who have not been identified, include travellers and workers of various nationalities, said the Saudi-led military coalition. The coalition is supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

Houthi attacks have become increasingly common, with air defence teams intercepting rockets and drones on an almost daily basis.

The Houthis also often aim at Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia’s south. Most of their launches are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several wounded.

The Houthi drone and missile programme has, since the war began in 2015, become increasingly sophisticated. Experts and officials say the Yemeni rebels have been aided by Iran and its main proxy Hezbollah.