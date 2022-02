The Ministry of Defence said it intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the UAE's airspace at dawn today, away from populated areas.

The ministry affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats", adding that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.''

MOD announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today, 2/2/2022. MOD confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory. pic.twitter.com/xXvbsQByP6 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) February 2, 2022

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.