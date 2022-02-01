Adnoc offers jobs and education to families of men who died in Abu Dhabi terrorist attack

Members of the families of those who died in a terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi last month have been offered jobs by Adnoc, India’s ambassador to the UAE said.

The state-owned oil company will also support the education of the children of the men who were killed in the January 17 attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on an Adnoc oil storage depot in Mussaffah.

Two Indians and one Pakistani were killed and six men injured when three tankers exploded after projectiles were fired by the Houthi rebels at a storage plant run by Adnoc, where they worked. It was the first of three attacks in as many weeks by the Houthis on Abu Dhabi.

“Adnoc has offered employment opportunities for family members, and funding of education of the children of the deceased so that they are able to fulfil their chosen career pathways,” said Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE.

He said Adnoc would provide salary compensation to the families. No details were announced about the amount that would be given over to families.

The oil company will also ensure quick distribution of the service benefits of the men to their families.

The company would continue to provide medical support to the two Indians injured, Ramjan Mohamed Rath and Ram Singh Sarvanan.

“India has condemned in the strongest terms the recent terror attacks on the UAE,” Mr Sudhir said.

“India stands in full solidarity with the UAE. India has also emphasised that in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilised norms.”

He said India would stand with the UAE in international forums and that the Indian and UAE delegations had been co-ordinating closely in the UN Security Council.

“Collectively, the members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” Mr Sudhir said.

World leaders have stood alongside the UAE in describing the Houthi strikes as terrorist attacks.

Gulf nations have called on the international community to take action against Yemen’s Houthi militia.

The two Indians who died, Hardeep Singh and Hardev Singh, were from Punjab state in northern India. Their families held prayer meetings last week at their homes and in the gurdwara shrine to complete the final ceremonies.

The ambassador expressed India’s appreciation for the support received from the UAE government and Adnoc.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and group chief executive of Adnoc, met the ambassador and assured full support to the families of the victims from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces.

The “clear and categorical assurance that the families would be compensated” and the immediate reaction of the UAE government was reassuring to the community, he said.

“Immediately I got a call from Dr Sultan Al Jaber assuring me of full support. Immediately HH the Foreign Minister called,” Mr Sudhir said.

“These instill in us a lot of confidence and also tell us why 3.4 million Indians call UAE their home.

“I have been here for just two months, the overarching sentiment I get to see is that they comfortable here. Families have been here for generations. There is a reason why they continue to be here.”

He reiterated that the Indian community continued to feel safe in the Emirates.

Mr Sudhir said he had “assured them that the UAE continues to be one of the safest countries in the world and they should all keep working, as in the past, without worrying about security”.