Saudi Arabia backs amendment to codes on flag, emblem and national anthem

Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council has approved a draft amendment to codes regulating the use of the kingdom’s flag, emblem and national anthem.

The council approved the amendment proposed by Shura representative Saad bin Salib Al Otaibi after it had been discussed by the council’s Security and Military Affairs Committee during previous sessions.

Mr Al Otaibi's proposed amendments were prompted by three factors, according to local newspapers which covered the council’s session on Monday.

Saudi cultural parade for Saudi National Day at Dubai Expo 2020. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The first is to keep pace with reforms and changes seen in Saudi Arabia in recent years, reviewing and developing regulations and legislative texts that support the goals and initiatives of the country's Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is an ambitious, multi-sector plan to diversify the country's economy but also contains numerous proposals for social reforms, enhancing the rights of women and increasing social mobility.

His second justification stressed the need to address the absence of a system that defines the state anthem and separates the provisions related to it.

The final reason was the need to establish permissions and controls for the use of the state's emblem in all forums and events, and to specify the penalties to be applied in cases of violation.

Following its approval within the Shura Council, the amendment will now be submitted for final approval to King Salman.

Saudi Arabia chose green as its national colour and the colour of its flag. The flag has the Islamic declaration of faith, the Shahada, as its main feature, accompanied by an image of a sword below it.

In 1952, the Shura Council approved new measurements and modifications to the flag and in 1973 the government approved the flag code still in use today.