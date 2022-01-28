What is Saudi Arabia's Founding Day and how is it different from National Day?

Saudi Arabia this week designated February 22 to be Founding Day, an annual holiday in the kingdom to mark the earliest establishment of the state.

The decision was announced on Thursday with a royal decree issued by King Salman through the official Saudi Press Agency. It said the move is to commemorate the history of the state dating back hundreds of years.

It is separate from Saudi National Day, which is marked on September 22.

What is Saudi Arabia's Founding Day?

Saudi Arabia follows the Islamic Hijri calendar that is based on the Moon’s cycle rather than the Sun as the internationally-used Georgian calendar does.

The middle of the Hijri year 1139 H corresponding to February 1727 is considered the beginning of the era of Imam Muhammad bin Saud, when he announced the establishment of the first Saudi state. This lasted until 1233 H (or 1818 in the Gregorian calendar).

Its capital at the time was the city of Al Diriyah and its constitution was based on the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed.

Muhammad bin Saud, the emir of Al Diriyah, is considered the founding father of the first Saudi state and to which the subsequent leadership all the way to today can draw a direct line.

Al Diriyah was founded by Prince Mani’ Al Muraydi, 12th generation grandfather of King Abdulaziz, the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

Diriyah has been announced Capital of Arab Culture for 2030. SPA

From the first Saudi state to the modern kingdom

In the early 1700s, a Muslim scholar named Mohammad bin Abdul Wahab began calling for a return to the "true" version of Islam. He and Muhammad bin Saud eventually formed an alliance establishing the first Saudi Arabian state, ruling over what became known as Al Najd, which included Makkah and Madinah.

After a war with the Ottomans, the Al Sauds regained lost territory and established Riyadh as their capital before more clashes with the Ottomans in 1865.

Abdulrahman Al Saud, who ruled at the time, sought refuge with the local Bedouin in the deserts of the Empty Quarter.

His son Abdulaziz, carried out a daring raid in 1902 to recapture Riyadh, giving birth to the formation of the modern Saudi Arabian state.

How is Saudi Arabia’s National Day different from its Foundation Day?

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to mark the the 1932 decree by King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud to rename the Kingdom of Al Najd and Al Hejez the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The unification of the Kingdom took place on the 21st of Jumada Al Awwal in 1351 H, corresponding to September 23, 1932.

Today, National Day is marked with large fireworks displays, ceremonies and parades. It is also a national holiday.

What will happen on Founding Day?

As yet, the government has not given any information about official events on February 22 to mark the day.

However it will be a public holiday meaning ministries, businesses and schools will be shut.