Saudi Arabia to hold first Founding Day celebrations

Saudi Arabia will on Tuesday celebrate its Founding Day for the first time, after King Salman announced February 22 as an official holiday to mark the establishment of the first Saudi state in the Arabian peninsula.

The kingdom's citizens and residents will celebrate with families as students have been given an extended long-weekend until February 26.

من تأسيس بلادنا الغالية على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود عام 1727 وإلى اليوم، 3 قرون من المجد والبطولات، عمادها قيادة عظيمة وشعب جبار 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦#يوم_التأسيس#رؤية_السعودية_2030#يوم_بدينا

Tomorrow marks the 295th anniversary of the founding of our beautiful country #SaudiVision2030

Several events and festivals have been announced to showcase traditional crafts and food across the Kingdom.

Various events will take place over the next three days including a huge fireworks show on Wednesday.

Malls were adorned with flags, cultural music and are hosting live music and traditional dance performances which is part of Nejnaj- a countrywide event that will explain the kingdom's development and achievements through presentations in Jeddah, Dammam, Taif, Hail, Tabuk, Riyadh, Abha and Al Baha.

"I am so excited to see the Saudi dance," says Emma Charles, a Filipina visitor at a mall in Jeddah, watching a crew of Saudi men dressed in traditional garb, dance along to a Arabic song with two men playing the traditional drums.

"It is the first time we are being exposed to the Kingdom's history it helps us learn more about the country we have been living in for 7 years," she says.

Once the performance was over, guests were welcomed with Saudi coffee and dates, to a photography exhibition to learn more about the nation's history and watch traditional footwear, dresses, ornaments, and other crafts being made in front of them.

Homegrown, a retail store in Jeddah has a range of Saudi inspired products in store, made by local designers and artisans. Photo: Homegrown

"My kids are having so much fun, it's such a fun way to get to know the country's tradition," says Amnah Syed, a Pakistani national living in Jeddah.

Ashwaq Kojah, a Saudi artisan was showcasing her collection of hand-made necklaces, ceramic home decor and personalised gifts using traditional art forms and designs. "I am displaying some of my creative designs. I used to work with necklaces but now design various home decor pieces or personalised gifts for people."

Founding Day celebrations at Jeddah Park, Jeddah. Photo: The National

Saudi retail stores are showcasing collections and designs in honor of the country's first Founding Day. "We have a range of Saudi inspired products in store, made by local designers and artisans," says Hala Sabbagh, a Saudi brand manager at Homegrown, a retail store in Jeddah.

"Our most popular item would be Mansoojat foundation’s “Traditional Costumes of Saudi Arabia” book which covers traditional wear around all the areas in Saudi," she told The National.

In the accessories department, there were Mine Bags’ totes made with the infamous Sadu print and a wider variety of Saudi symbols also embroidered on their pouches," she added.

The store displayed a selection of embroidered kaftans showcasing the details of different areas within the Kingdom, including Rotana Alhashimi’s abayas that "highlights the intricate hand work embraced with colorful fabrics," she said..

King Salman issued a royal decree to celebrate the Founding Day on February 22- a day that symbolizes the historical, cultural and cultural depth of Saudi Arabia when Imam Mohammed bin Saud established the first Saudi state in 1139 ah / 1727 ad.

كان وطننا منذ تأسيسه على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- حصنًا منيعًا ضد من عادى، ومقصدًا رحبًا لكل من طلب الأمن والاستقرار. #سورنا_العالي #يوم_بدينا pic.twitter.com/DegSqXliR9 — وزارة الدفاع 🇸🇦 (@modgovksa) February 21, 2022

"I am planning to take my kids to their grandfather so they can have a story-telling session. It's important for us to learn more and teach our kids about our roots. I am glad the country is opening up and everyone, including foreigners can learn more about great history we have," says Yara Aladwani, a Saudi national tells The National.

"The official website is amazing especially for those learning design, to know more about historic art forms and symbols, I absolutely loved it," she says.

Founding Day is currently trending on social media channels including Twitter, where people are posting live videos, memories and other pictures to celebrate the historic day.