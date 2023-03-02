Diriyah Gate Development Authority opens market in historic Al Turaif region

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has launched a market in Al Turaif, a heritage site in Saudi Arabia, called Souq Al Mawsim or Season Market.

It will be open from Wednesday to Saturday every week until the end of May, during and after Ramadan.

Souq Al Mawsim will offer a variety of food and beverages, including coffee, fresh agricultural produce, perfume and clothes.

A market by the same name bustled in the ancient region of Al Turaif, in Diriyah, which was once the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The ancient market of Souq Al Mawsim was in the Wadi Hanifa, between the historical Al Turaif neighbourhood and Al Bujairi.

Turaif was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2010.

Last year, the Ministry of Culture made a deal with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to strengthen the cultural collaboration between the two entities and to further establish Diriyah’s position as a “global cultural tourism destination".

Diriyah Gate, the $20 billion development project opened to public last year and is home to popular dining venue, Bujairi Terrace.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund recently designated Diriyah as its fifth giga-project, reflecting its status as a unique destination with distinctive cultural, historical and tourism landmarks, the PIF said in a statement.

The proximity of the historical neighbourhood to the kingdom's capital will guarantee an influx of shoppers at weekends.

“It is amazing to see new events in our calendar and especially during Ramadan and Eid, when the mood is festive and people love to celebrate together,” said Razan Albakr, a Saudi national living in Riyadh.

Last week, the General Entertainment Authority revealed that 15 million visitors from around the world attended Riyadh Calendar events which are spread across the capital.