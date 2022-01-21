Houthi Yemen missile sites hit in Saudi coalition strikes

Overnight operations on Al Bayda were accompanied by targeted airstrikes that destroyed Houthi facilities at Hodeidah port

A picture from November 16, 2015 shows a Saudi F-15 fighter jet taking off from the Khamis Mushayt military air base, about 880 km from the capital Riyadh, as the Saudi army conducted operations over Yemen. AFP
Ismaeel Naar
Jan 21, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition announced that strikes had destroyed several ballistic missile launchers in Yemen’s eastern Al Bayda province late on Thursday, as it ramps up military operations against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Overnight operations on Al Bayda were also accompanied by targeted air strikes that destroyed the Houthis’ capabilities at Hodeidah port on the Red Sea.

The coalition has called on civilians in the capital Sanaa to stay away from Houthi military camps and gatherings as it carries out targeted strikes in the coming days and weeks.

It said the military operations were a “response to the threats of hostile attacks”.

The coalition fighting the Yemeni Houthi rebels said the port of Hodeidah has been used by Iran to smuggle in weapons to the Houthis.

“The Houthis took advantage of the Stockholm Agreement — which was signed at the end of 2018 between the government and the Houthi militia under the auspices of the United Nations — as an umbrella for protection and a threat to the freedom of maritime navigation,” the coalition said in a statement on Thursday.

It follows a request from the UN to inspect sites at Hodeidah port as it feared the vital aid and goods terminal was being used to store and transport weapons.

Sanaa, held by Iran-aligned Houthi forces since 2014, had since 2020 enjoyed relative calm as fighting flared elsewhere in Yemen.

But in September the coalition resumed attacks on military sites belonging to the Houthis after they ramped up cross-border missile and drone launches on Saudi cities and on Monday struck the UAE.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting foreign aggression.

The UN has urged de-escalation in the nearly seven-year-old conflict in which more than 100,000 people have been killed and 4 million displaced, in a war marked by coalition air strikes as well as Houthi shelling and missiles.

Updated: January 21st 2022, 8:26 AM
Saudi ArabiaYemenYemen war
