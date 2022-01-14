Kuwait's Ahmadi port refinery fire injures 10

Ten people were injured after a fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction plant at Ahmadi port refinery in Kuwait, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday.

"A short while ago, a fire occurred during the maintenance operations of the Gas Liquefaction Unit No. 32 at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery," the company said on Twitter.

Seven people were transferred to Al Adan Hospital for treatment, five with severe burns. Three more were treated on site for minor burns.

KNPC said refinery and export functions were not affected by the fire, which happened at a unit which has been turned off for maintenance to be carried out.

Ahmadi is Kuwait's biggest refinery, located around 40 kilometres south of the capital Kuwait City. It has the capacity to process 466,000 barrels of oil per day.

Friday's blaze came only months after a fire at the same refinery in October 2021.