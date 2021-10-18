Fire at Kuwait's Al Ahmady refinery but exports 'unaffected'

Fire broke out at Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery on Monday, the state-owned company said, but export operations were not affected.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said the fire broke out in the residual oil desulphurisation unit at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery.

Unit No. 42 and all lines leading to it had been isolated, the company said.

The company said the refinery's export operations and supplies for the local market and the Electricity and Water Ministry were not affected by the fire.

تم عزل وحدة ARD رقم ٤٢ وجميع الخطوط المؤدية لها وما تزال فرق الإطفاء بالمصفاة تتعامل مع الحادث.

لم تتأثر عمليات المصفاة وعمليات التصدير، كما لم تتأثر عمليات التسويق المحلي وعمليات تزويد وزارة الكهرباء والماء جراء الحريق. — البترول الوطنية | KNPC (@KNPCofficial) October 18, 2021

"The firefighting teams in the refinery are currently dealing with the fire," the company said on Twitter.

Several people had light injuries and there were a few cases of smoke inhalation, a source at KNPC told The National.

Twitter users posted videos of smoke rising from the refinery and reported hearing an explosion at the site.

Others shared images of damage to buildings in the surrounding industrial area.

The Mina Al Ahmadi refinery has the capacity to process 466,000 barrels per day.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company modernised the refinery to manufacture products with low sulphur content. The complex has four gas trains, which draw fuel for processing from fields owned and managed by Kuwait Oil Company.

The refinery also suffered damage in a fire in 2000, which left four people dead.

Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery was built in 1949 as a simple refinery with 25,000 bpd capacity to cover the local demand for Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene.

It occupies 10.5 km2 of land and is located directly on the seashore.

Over the years, the refinery underwent a two-phase upgrade and 29 new units were built with advanced technologies to increase its capacity.