Kuwait braces for stormy weather as citizens are told to stay indoors

Jan 2, 2022

Kuwaiti citizens and residents were told to stay indoors amid stormy weather on Sunday as the army's fire department helped to clear flooded roads and other areas.

The Interior Ministry said citizens should not go out unless absolutely necessary given the high winds and heavy rainfall the country has been experiencing since Saturday.

Kuwait’s Meteorological Department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in most areas of the country on Sunday, and occasional heavy thunderstorms on Monday.

“The rains are expected to last until midnight, when it will be decreasing gradually with a chance of fog in some areas,” the Kuwait News Agency reported, citing the Met forecast.

A flooded street in Kuwait City on Jauwary 2, 2021 following heavy rain. EPA

Kuwait received 34mm of rain by 10am on Sunday.

An Education Ministry official the local Al Rai newspaper that classes would be suspended for a day on Monday and exams postponed until a later date because of the weather.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Fire Forces said its teams responded to 103 calls for help and rescued 106 people who were stranded on flooded roads and in houses following the overnight downpour.

The last time stormy weather caused a major disruption in Kuwait was in 2018, when heavy rain and winds forced parliament to declare a day off for all ministries, schools and universities to avoid accidents and traffic-related incidents on the country’s major roads.

