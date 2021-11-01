UAE condemns booby-trapped drone launched by Houthis towards Khamis Mushait

The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi militias’ attempts to target civilians and civilian sites in Saudi Arabia’s city of Khamis Mushait with an explosive-laden drone, which was intercepted and destroyed by the coalition forces.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said the continuous attacks by the Houthi militia reflected its disregard for international laws and norms.

“The security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability,” the ministry said.

Houthi attacks have escalated over the past few days. On Sunday, a missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed 29 civilians, in the Yemeni province of Marib. This came a day after an explosives-laden car detonated at an intersection near the Aden International Airport, leaving at least five people dead and 40 injured.

Houthi rebels also launched a missile at a house in Al Jawba district of Yemen's Marib province on Thursday, killing 13 people at a tribal leaders' meeting held there.

The UAE's foreign ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the kingdom.

The continued threat of attacks in recent days, it said, was a grave escalation that represented new evidence of the Houthi militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The ministry also renewed UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, confirming its support for any measures the kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.