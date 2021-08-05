UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

The Saudi-led Coalition has intercepted several drones launched by the Houthis in recent months. AFP

The UAE has strongly condemned the systematic attempts by Iran-backed Houthi militias to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, the latest being a booby-trapped drone that was intercepted by coalition forces.

In a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation statement on Thursday, the UAE reiterated that these terrorist attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms, state news agency Wam reported.

The ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the kingdom.

It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the kingdom's security and stability.

The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

The ministry statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

The Houthis were listed as a State Sponsor of Terror by the Trump administration in its last days in office – a move that curtailed access to funds for the group but had a negative effect on humanitarian work in Yemen.

Nonetheless, the Houthis have continued attacks against Saudi Arabia and pressed a major offensive in the north of the country around the government stronghold of Marib.

US President Joe Biden delisted the Iran-backed group within the first few weeks of taking office.

This week, US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said the Houthi rebels keep refusing to engage meaningfully in talks to end the conflict.

The conflict broke out in 2015 when the Houthis took over the capital Sanaa and much of north-west Yemen.

Saudi Arabia since then has led a coalition to support the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi.

