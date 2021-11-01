Houthi missiles 'kill 29' at mosque and religious school in Yemen

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and wounded 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said on Monday.

"Once again, the Iranian-backed Houthi militia targets residential communities in Al Juba district, south of Marib governorate, this time with two 'Iranian-made' ballistic missiles that hit a mosque and Dar Al Hadith in the overcrowded area of Al Amoud and displaced families from outside the district, killing 29 civilians, including women and children," said Moammar Al Eryani on Twitter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

١-من جديد تستهدف مليشيا الحوثي المدعومة من ايران التجمعات السكنية في مديرية الجوبة جنوب محافظة مارب، وهذه المره بصاروخين بالستيين "ايراني الصنع" أصابا مسجدا ودار الحديث في منطقة العمود المكتظة بالسكان والاسر النازحة من خارج المديرية، وأسفر عن استشهاد 29 مدني بينهم نساء واطفال — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) October 31, 2021

Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months.

The UN said about 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, the Marib governor's office said.

The war in Yemen, the ensuring economic collapse and restrictions on imports to Houthi-held areas have resulted in what the UN describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 16 million people facing starvation.

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

The Houthis, which claim to be fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression, seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib in October – the gains of which were confirmed by officials – as they press forward with an offensive that is expected to further complicate international peace efforts.