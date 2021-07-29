Emir of Qatar approves electoral law for first legislative polls

Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Al Ula summit in Saudi Arabia.

Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani of Qatar approved an electoral law for the country's first legislative polls, scheduled to be held in October, granting citizens voting rights for the advisory body.

This is taking place a year before the Gulf Arab state hosts the 2022 World Cup.

The law in its entirety was published in the local Al Watan newspaper and is effective immediately.

The vote will be for two thirds, or 30 members, of the 45-seat Shura Council, the law said. The emir will appoint the remaining 15 members.

The council holds legislative authority and approves the country's general budget. It also monitors Qatar's Executive Authority.

Qatar has until now postponed plans for a partially elected Shura Council outlined in the constitution ratified in 2003. Members of the government's top advisory body have since been appointed by the emir.

“This is an important step towards strengthening Qatari advisory traditions and developing the legislative process with wider citizen participation,” Sheikh Tamim said in his address at the opening of the Shura Council.

It was not immediately clear what eligibility requirements, such as a minimum age, Qatari citizens would have to meet to be able to vote.

Egypt and Libya ambassadors

Qatar's Emir also named ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, his office said, as the Gulf state moves to improve ties with some regional states.

Salem bin Mubarak Al-Shafi was named envoy to Egypt, while Khalid Mohammed Al-Dosari was appointed for Libya.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed in January to end a dispute that saw them boycott Qatar since 2017.

Cairo had in June appointed an ambassador to Qatar, following a similar move by Riyadh. The UAE and Bahrain have yet to restore diplomatic ties.

Qatar had closed its embassy in Libya in 2014, when many foreign missions in Tripoli shut down as the country split between warring administrations.

Since fighting in Libya ended last summer, the factions have accepted a new unity government mandated to unify institutions and prepare for elections in December.

Qataris account for about 10 per cent of the approximately 2.7 million people living in the gas-rich state, most of whom are foreign workers.

Gulf Arab states Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE also have advisory councils.

Kuwait and Bahrain each have elected parliaments.

Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

