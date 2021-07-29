Emir of Qatar approves electoral law for first legislative polls

Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani of Qatar approved an electoral law for the country's first legislative polls, scheduled to be held in October, granting citizens voting rights for the advisory body.
This is taking place a year before the Gulf Arab state hosts the 2022 World Cup.
The law in its entirety was published in the local Al Watan newspaper and is effective immediately.
🇶🇦 ننشر نص قانون #مجلس_الشورى - القانون رقم (7) لسنة 2021— جريدة الوطن (@al_watanQatar) July 29, 2021
( ثريد ) 👇🏽 #جريدة_الوطن_القطرية #الدوحة #قطر pic.twitter.com/lteYhaqsnp
The vote will be for two thirds, or 30 members, of the 45-seat Shura Council, the law said. The emir will appoint the remaining 15 members.
The council holds legislative authority and approves the country's general budget. It also monitors Qatar's Executive Authority.
Qatar has until now postponed plans for a partially elected Shura Council outlined in the constitution ratified in 2003. Members of the government's top advisory body have since been appointed by the emir.
“This is an important step towards strengthening Qatari advisory traditions and developing the legislative process with wider citizen participation,” Sheikh Tamim said in his address at the opening of the Shura Council.
It was not immediately clear what eligibility requirements, such as a minimum age, Qatari citizens would have to meet to be able to vote.
Egypt and Libya ambassadors
Qatar's Emir also named ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, his office said, as the Gulf state moves to improve ties with some regional states.
Salem bin Mubarak Al-Shafi was named envoy to Egypt, while Khalid Mohammed Al-Dosari was appointed for Libya.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed in January to end a dispute that saw them boycott Qatar since 2017.
Cairo had in June appointed an ambassador to Qatar, following a similar move by Riyadh. The UAE and Bahrain have yet to restore diplomatic ties.
Qatar had closed its embassy in Libya in 2014, when many foreign missions in Tripoli shut down as the country split between warring administrations.
Since fighting in Libya ended last summer, the factions have accepted a new unity government mandated to unify institutions and prepare for elections in December.
Qataris account for about 10 per cent of the approximately 2.7 million people living in the gas-rich state, most of whom are foreign workers.
Gulf Arab states Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE also have advisory councils.
Kuwait and Bahrain each have elected parliaments.
Leap of Faith
Trolls World Tour
Company/date started: 2015
Cracks in the Wall
Thursday (All UAE kick-off times)
Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight)
Friday
Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)
Valencia v Levante (midnight)
Saturday
Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)
Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)
Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)
Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)
Sunday
Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)
Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)
Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)
Company name: Suraasa
Started: 2018
Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker
Based: India, UAE and the UK
Industry: EdTech
Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding
In Dubai:
Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro
Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.
Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle
In Sharjah and other emirates
Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah
Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts
Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah
Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi
Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain
Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches
Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries.
Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50
