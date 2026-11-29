When $6.3 billion began disappearing from Binance wallets on October 29, investigators had to establish whether the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange was actually being hacked.

Within about 20 minutes, attackers had moved most of the stolen assets across different blockchains, sparking a race to prevent the money from disappearing.

The largest cryptocurrency theft in history was reconstructed on Saturday during a panel moderated by The National at Binance Blockchain Week in Bangkok.

Three of the panellists were involved in the response to the attack, while a fourth, a Thai police investigator, described the obstacles to recovering stolen funds.

Antonio Alvarez Lorenzo, Binance's deputy chief compliance officer, described security teams, intelligence providers and industry partners mobilising simultaneously.

"Every minute counted. Everybody was running in a co-ordinated manner, in different directions, trying to address all the different areas that needed to happen very quickly," he said.

"Everything was happening in parallel, not one, two, three," he said.

The critical hour

The attackers had spent at least 36 hours making final preparations, according to blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs.

At about 8.05pm GMT on October 29 (12.05am UAE time), funds began leaving Binance wallets. Within an hour, stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle had started freezing stolen assets.

Jonno Newman, head of deployment strategy for Asia-Pacific at TRM Labs, recalled initial disbelief before teams across exchanges, intelligence firms and stablecoin issuers rallied together.

He said they had to move quickly and accurately.

"I would say frantic, because we know how quick you have to be," he said, looking for the right word to describe the feeling in that moment.

Tom McLouth, senior intelligence analyst at Chainalysis, said automated monitoring still required a critical human decision.

His team received an alert within the first hour, but he said it could have been seen as Binance transferring assets between its own wallets.

"We made the decision in the first hour to identify it as suspected stolen funds. That's the human decision," Mr McLouth said.

"We still have to have that human in the loop."

The attack was later attributed to North Korea's TraderTraitor group. Binance later revealed that the breach involved fake recruitment interviews, malicious software and compromised internal AI tools.

Billions frozen, but not recovered

Within hours, stablecoin issuers and blockchain networks helped freeze approximately $2.7 billion. The total later reached roughly $2.85 billion, about 45 per cent of the $6.34 billion stolen.

However, freezing cryptocurrency is not the same as recovering it. There is no comprehensive publicly confirmed figure for funds returned to Binance.

The exchange said it replaced all affected customer token assets by November 13 using its own resources. On Friday, it announced that withdrawal restrictions linked to the incident had been fully lifted.

Lt Col Thanatus Kangruambutr of the Royal Thai Police said the problem was turning traced funds into a case that can cross borders.

"Wallet is just a number," he said, stressing the need to identify the people behind addresses.

"But the problem is the law. When we just finish writing the paperwork, the money is gone."

Criminals vs defenders

Mr Newman compared cyber security to protecting 100 potential entry points.

"It's an unfair game. They only need to find one," he said.

Defenders must secure every vulnerability, making protection many times more expensive and difficult than carrying out an attack, he said, adding that artificial intelligence lowers the technical barriers for criminals while forcing security teams to defend increasingly complex systems.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao acknowledged security complacency within the company during a separate discussion at the event.

"The Binance team and the ecosystem got a bit complacent," Mr Zhao said.

He warned that the industry could face another six to 12 months of heightened cyber threats and called for an international security alliance.

"Let Binance be the alarm," he said.

The next test of trust

The response exposed a paradox. An industry built partly to eliminate financial intermediaries depended on them to stop billions of dollars from disappearing.

Investment professional Yevgeny Bebnev, writing for The National, said the Binance heist highlighted how stablecoin issuers wielded significant power to freeze tokens, albeit with limits, as some of the attackers sought ways around the curbs.

On Saturday, the panellists argued that making industry co-operation a permanent feature of the financial system, rather than something mobilised primarily during emergencies, was essential.

Mr McLouth highlighted the importance of building relationships before incidents occured, while Lt Col Thanatus called for simpler procedures, formal communication channels and faster mechanisms for returning money to victims.

"We need to make it a lot faster because the criminal lives in the gap," Lt Col Thanatus said.

Mr Zhao's proposed security alliance could provide one framework, but cross-border legal barriers remain.

Meanwhile, Mr Newman warned that stolen assets could continue moving through decentralised services and blockchain bridges for months or years.