Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has said that the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange had become complacent over security before suffering a $6.3 billion hack.

In a candid onstage conversation on Saturday at Binance Blockchain Week, Mr Zhao, widely known as CZ, said the security challenges facing Binance extended across the cryptocurrency industry. He called for greater industry collaboration to tackle cyber crime.

“The Binance team and the ecosystem got a bit complacent,” he said at the event in Bangkok, Thailand. Senior leadership had not been sufficiently focused on security, he added.

While Mr Zhao described the incident as preventable, he praised the company's response, its transparency and its commitment to covering customer losses.

Binance on Friday said it had fully lifted its withdrawal freeze following the completion of recovery efforts.

Mr Zhao warned that the industry could face another six to 12 months of heightened security threats as artificial intelligence enables increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

He revealed that he had been in discussions with industry stakeholders to establish a security alliance. It would focus on co-ordinating responses with international law enforcement agencies, sharing best practices and cross-checking security procedures.

“By sharing, we actually help to protect the industry so that other people don't have to learn their own lessons,” he said. “They can learn from our lessons and hopefully we can learn from other people's lessons too.”

Mr Zhao said he was prepared to spearhead the initiative. “If I have to, I will drive it,” he said.

The Binance founder also revealed he was seeking legal advice over his portrayal in Netflix's The Altruists, which dramatises the rise and fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Mr Zhao, who said he had watched only clips of the series, described his portrayal as unfair and potentially defamatory.

“It's basically defamation for me,” he said. “We'll see what the lawyers can do about it.”

He also speculated that the series could be an attempt to shape public opinion ahead of a potential presidential pardon for Bankman-Fried.