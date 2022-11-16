Binance CEO: I did not expect to hear of FTX insolvency in call with Sam Bankman-Fried

The chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said he did not expect the head of rival FTX to phone him to tell the firm had become insolvent amid the collapse of a $16 billion business which has played out in public over the past 10 days.

However, Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that the industry would weather the scandal.

FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried — who also had a hedge fund called Alameda Research — lost his fortune in just five days, bankrupting 130 affiliated companies along with the exchange.

Initially, it looked as if Binance might step in and save FTX, but by November 10, a potential deal had collapsed amid concerns about the extent of the problems at the exchange.

Mr Bankman-Fried continues to discuss the FTX collapse on Twitter after stepping down as chief executive. The company is now the subject of allegations of fraud and several government probes.

All of this is playing out in real time, thanks to blockchain technology and social media.

At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Mr Zhao discussed the sequence of events that unfolded earlier this month following an article by outlet Coindesk that triggered his decision to sell the FTT digital tokens native to the FTX exchange that Binance had been holding.

Mr Zhao posted on Twitter that Binance had made the transaction, which was visible to the market, and explained his reasons why, including the nature of Mr Bankman-Fried’s antagonistic attitude to his rival’s company. He said he tweeted for the sake of “transparency”.

“I wrote that tweet and went to meet my friends. I didn't expect that Twitter was gonna blow up … it's gonna cause a stir. I also did not expect a day later Sam would call me saying he is insolvent … it was just a very organic sequence of events,” said Mr Zhao.

Following Mr Zhao's tweets, there was a run on FTX that resulted in its collapse.

Despite the potential fallout from this, which could affect traditional financial institutions and has already resulted in a number of investigations being launched by authorities in the US and the Bahamas, where FTX was based, Mr Zhao is optimistic about the future of the crypto business.

“Crypto doesn't need a saviour … crypto will be fine. And I'm not the saviour, even if there was one,” he said.

Despite short-term volatility, in the long run the industry would be secure, he said.

“We do try to do things to protect our users in the industry … crypto is very decentralised. Bitcoin is not going away, Ethereum is not going away. And they're still growing,” he said.

Mr Zhao said there was no magic formula to prevent a repeat of the FTX collapse, but it was about managing risk sensibly.

“FTX was run more like an exchange run by a hedge fund, essentially, the auxiliary part was really to facilitate the hedge fund for trading. Whereas we are an exchange, we don't have a hedge fund,” he said.

“So, for us, the easiest way to avoid what happened … user assets, just keep them assets, to make sure that if a user has Bitcoin with you, just keep those Bitcoins for that user. That's it. There's no magic to it.”

On Wednesday, Binance said it had received permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in the Abu Dhabi Global Market to provide custody services to professional clients.