Mubadala ties up with US firm Together AI for UAE investment opportunities

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company is teaming up with US-based Together AI to explore investment opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the UAE.

As part of the deal, the two companies will work together to identify opportunities that support the “development and deployment of AI” in the Arab world’s second-largest economy, Mubadala said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move is in line with the Emirate’s broader agenda of building sovereign capabilities across the AI value chain, strengthening its position as an international hub for innovation and boosting technical expertise within the country.

As part of the tie up, Together AI will establish a presence in Abu Dhabi, bringing its inference and research capabilities closer to developers building AI applications across the UAE and the wider region, Mubadala said.

“At Mubadala, we focus on attracting leading technology companies, deepening local capabilities and creating an environment where innovation can move from research to real-world application,” said Ali Al Mheiri, executive director, diversified assets at Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform.

“Our collaboration with Together AI supports that ambition by strengthening a critical part of the AI ecosystem and expanding access to the infrastructure.”

The UAE is pursuing its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, aimed at establishing the Emirates as a global leader in AI by integrating advanced technology into government, business and daily life.

The AI push over the past decade alongside broader economic diversification has led to the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders such as Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

The UAE has also teamed up with the US to develop an AI campus, which will have 5 gigawatts of capacity for AI data centres in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership with Together AI follows Mubadala’s participation in the company's $100 million series C funding round in July alongside a group of global technology and financial investors.

Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, has been steadily expanding its global investments portfolio with focus on sectors including renewables, mobility, advanced technology, AI and life science. The sovereign investor’s $385 billion portfolio spans six continents across asset classes.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco, Together AI is an AI platform for inference, model shaping and accelerated compute. Its research-optimised capabilities help developers and enterprises build and operate applications using open and custom AI models.

“The demand for open-source AI is outpacing the compute available to serve it,” Vipul Ved Prakash, founder and chief executive of Together AI, said. “We're scaling … [the] infrastructure globally and Mubadala is exactly the kind of partner that helps us do it at speed.”