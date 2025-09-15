Future

Adnoc L&S uses new AI system to slash vessel service time from 3 hours to 45 seconds

Smart port system will save 3,000 hours a year and deliver $950,000 in operational savings by 2028

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

September 15, 2025

In a region where port efficiency drives billions in trade, Adnoc Logistics & Services has used the Gulf’s first artificial intelligence-powered smart port solution to cut service sourcing time for vessels from three hours to just 45 seconds.

The Abu Dhabi company developed the system with port software specialist Innovez One. The technology reduces vessel turnaround time by 90 per cent and has been introduced at key petroleum ports, including Das, Zirku, Mubaraz, Ruwais and Jebel Dhanna.

The expedited service sourcing – the process of hiring outside companies to provide services including maintenance and repairs – will improve efficiency and reduce costs.

It is expected to help save 3,000 hours a year, deliver $950,000 in operational savings by 2028, increase jetty utilisation by 20 per cent and improve vessel management by 10 per cent.

“The deployment of the smart port solution across our petroleum ports in the UAE underscores our commitment to harnessing AI, as we continue to invest in innovation to optimise our operations and drive further value for our business and customers," said Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S.

Adnoc L&S oversees maritime, port and service operations across Adnoc’s supply chain. Its three business lines – shipping, integrated logistics and services – deliver energy products to more than 100 customers in more than 50 countries. The company said the new system reinforced its position as a leader in digital transformation.

The smart-port launch adds to Adnoc’s AI-driven projects. This month, the company signed a $500 million agreement with AI reinsurance platform RIQ to improve risk management with advanced data modelling.

In May, Adnoc Drilling was awarded a $1.15 billion contract for two offshore rigs fitted with AI features. Last November, Adnoc committed $920 million to extend its AI programme to 2,000 wells, using predictive analytics to boost recovery and reduce downtime.

Adnoc aims to embed AI across its value chain, from upstream exploration and drilling to risk management and logistics, in line with the UAE National AI Strategy 2031.

Updated: September 15, 2025, 8:15 AM
